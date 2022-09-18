Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TMC MP Wonders Why Colleague Not Made Bengal Sports Minister

Mitra had been the Sports and Youth Affairs and Transport Minister from 2011 to 2015 before being remanded to jail in connection with a chit fund scam. In a video, which went viral on social media, Banerjee, a former Indian football team captain and Howrah MP, was saying at a public meeting on Saturday that Mitra had been the "best sports minister".

FILE - Veteran footballer and Trinamool Congress candidate Prasun Banerjee with West Bengal ministers Laxmi Ratan Shukla (C) and Arup Roy (R) campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah.
Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee has triggered a controversy by expressing surprise File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 6:02 pm

Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee has triggered a controversy by expressing surprise on why party colleague and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra was not considered for the Sports portfolio in recent reshuffles in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.

Mitra had been the Sports and Youth Affairs and Transport Minister from 2011 to 2015 before being remanded to jail in connection with a chit fund scam. In a video, which went viral on social media, Banerjee, a former Indian football team captain and Howrah MP, was saying at a public meeting on Saturday that Mitra had been the "best sports minister".

"I don't mind if my comments make anyone upset. To my knowledge, Madan Mitra was the best sports minister in the state cabinet. No idea why he had been overlooked in recent reshuffles despite being elected with people's mandate," the footballer-turned-politician said.

Mitra, who was also present at the venue in his Kamarhati constituency, looked embarrassed but folded hands as the audience clapped. Reacting to Banerjee's comments, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said who will be included in the cabinet is the prerogative of the chief minister.

"Let me say unequivocally, the CM has the authority to decide about the cabinet and portfolios in the best interest of the state," he said. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the MP's comments point to an increasing rift within the TMC.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National TMC MP Wonders Colleague Not Made Bengal Sports Minister Sports And Youth Affairs Transport Minister Madan Mitra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Chandigarh University: Woman Student Arrested For Leaking Video, Police Deny Claim Of Other Women Being Recorded

Chandigarh University: Woman Student Arrested For Leaking Video, Police Deny Claim Of Other Women Being Recorded