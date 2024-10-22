National

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injures Himself, Gets Suspended During Waqf Bill Meeting | Details

The proposed Bill to amend the Waqf Act seeks significant changes, including representation for Muslim women and non-Muslims on Waqf boards, and aims to rename the Act to the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995, enhancing governance and inclusivity in Waqf management.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee injured himself during Waqf (Amendment) Bill committee meeting.
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee injured himself during Waqf (Amendment) Bill committee meeting. Photo: PTI
info_icon

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for one day from the parliamentary committee on the Waqf Bill after high drama during its meeting on Tuesday where he smashed a glass water bottle and hurled it towards the Chair, sources said.

The proposed Bill to amend the Waqf Act seeks significant changes, including representation for Muslim women and non-Muslims on Waqf boards, and aims to rename the Act to the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995, enhancing governance and inclusivity in Waqf management.

What Happened At Waqf Bill Meeting?

The meeting of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill took an ugly turn as the Trinamool Congress MP smashed a glass water bottle and threw it towards panel chairman Jagdambika Pal of the BJP during a heated exchange of words with BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former Calcutta High Court judge.

In the process, Banerjee hurt his thumb and little finger and had to be given first aid.

The sources said the panel voted 9-8 on a resolution moved by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to suspend Banerjee for a day for his choice of words for the panel chairman and for smashing a glass bottle and throwing it towards Pal.

After the meeting concluded, Banerjee refused to talk to reporters about the incident.

A BJP member said Banerjee was the first person to speak and was also allowed some interventions by the Chair. When he sought another turn to speak, Pal declined and a heated exchange erupted between him and Gangopadhyay, who objected to the repeated disturbance.

Earlier, after being administered first aid, he was seen being escorted back to the meeting room by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

Waqf Bill Amendments

The committee was listening to the views of two organisations from Odisha, which included retired judges and lawyers, when the opposition members questioned what was their stake in the bill.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was referred to the joint panel of the Houses soon after being introduced in the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon Session.

The Bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

It also aims at renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Bill also proposes the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

