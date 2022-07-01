Friday, Jul 01, 2022
TMC Lauds Supreme Court's Remark Against Nupur Sharma, Calls Out Home Minister For 'Sheltering Her'

The Trinamool Congress (TMS) has shown support in favor of the Supreme Court's opinions of Nupur Sharma and her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:16 pm

The TMC on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s terse observations in connection with a Nupur Sharma case, slamming Union Home Minister Amit Shah “for sheltering her".

The ruling party of Bengal also urged the Delhi Police to arrest the former BJP spokesperson for her recent remarks against Prophet Mohammad. "SC notes @NupurSharmaBJP 'single-handedly responsible' for setting the 'country on fire'; leading to brutal Udaipur murder. 'Nobody dares to touch you (Sharma). That shows your clout'," the party tweeted, quoting the apex court’s remarks.

Pillorying Shah and the Delhi Police, who report to Shah, the party said, "Shame on the Home Minister @AmitShah & @DelhiPolice for sheltering her."

Coming down heavily on suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, the apex court on Friday said it led to unfortunate incidents and ignited emotions across the country. The court, dismissing Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states, held that the remark was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda, or some nefarious activities and said she should have apologized to the whole country.

Sharma's remark against the Prophet, made during the course of a TV debate, triggered protests across the country and invited sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

The court's observations against the suspended BJP leader came days after a tailor in Udaipur, who had posted videos online in support of Sharma, was murdered by two men. 

