Those who Exploited Rampur Paying Price For It: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a veiled attack on senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday said those who "exploited" Rampur for their own interests are now bearing the consequences of it.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 5:32 pm

Rampur has been considered a bastion of the Samajwadi Party and its leader Azam Khan carries a lot of clouts here.

Addressing a gathering, Adityanath claimed that by electing BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls, the people of Rampur "stood with development, security, and prosperity, and heralded the beginning of a new era".

Without taking Khan's name, he said those who "exploited Rampur for their own vested interests" are now "bearing consequences" of it.

Khan spent over two years in a state jail following the registration of multiple cases against him. Khan came out of jail a few months ago after the Supreme Court granted him in interim bail in a cheating case.

Adityanath alleged that development schemes in the past were made person-centric, serving as means of exploitation while keeping public interest at bay.

(Inputs from PTI)

