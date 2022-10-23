Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
The Kerala Govt Urges People To Light Lamps To Spread The Message Of The Anti-Drug Campaign

Kerala's government has urged its residents on Monday--the Diwali day--to light a lamp in their residences as part of its extensive anti-drug campaign.

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 7:25 pm

As part of its extensive anti-drug campaign, the Kerala government has urged people of the state to light a lamp in their residences on Monday --the Diwali day-- to spread the message against the use of narcotic substances.

The BJP said it was ready to cooperate with the campaign but alleged that the government was not addressing the larger picture of the menace. 

State Excise Minister M B Rajesh said the direction was issued to light lamps in houses on Monday evening to garner public support against the drug menace.

His statement, however, has not mentioned that the Diwali festival falls on Monday.

"As part of the initiative, lamps will also be lit in all libraries in the state on Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, it will be lit in all shops," Rajesh said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief K Surendran said they completely support the fight against drugs.

"However, the government should also address the matters related to the terrorists who are engaged in drug smuggling across the world," Surendran said in his Facebook post.

"We are ready to switch off the lights, but when will you switch on the light in your brain?", Surendran asked. 

The minister said the government had started the anti-drug campaign on October 6 and the first phase will conclude on November 1. 

The government had launched a comprehensive "No To Drugs" awareness campaign to make the southern state free of destructive contrabands and it would be achieved by any means.

Describing the new drive as a multi-prong action plan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that several anti-drug campaigns are already in place in the state and would be further strengthened under the new campaign.

A culture that sees drug manufacturers, distributors, and sellers as anti-national and anti-social forces should be evolved in the state, he had said. 

The government has also appealed to religious organisations, socio-cultural outfits, students, youths, residents associations, local clubs, Kudumbashree activists, and actors besides political parties to be part of the massive campaign

