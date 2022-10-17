Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Thane Logs 64 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally Reaches 507

The active Covid-19 cases tally in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has gone up to 507 as compared to 488 the previous day.

Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 9:48 am

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 64 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,45,995, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the active Covid-19 cases tally in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has gone up to 507 as compared to 488 the previous day, he said.  

No fatality was reported in the district on Sunday and the death toll remained unchanged at 11,962, he said. The recovery count stood at 7,34,190, the official said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Thane District Maharashtra 64 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll State Health Department
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'