Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Testing And Evaluation Facility For Sonar Systems For The Indian Navy Launched By DRDO

Defence Research and Development Organisation on Monday launched a testing and evaluation facility for sonar systems to be used by the Indian Navy as part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives.

Testing And Evaluation Facility For Sonar Systems For The Indian Navy Launched By DRDO
Testing And Evaluation Facility For Sonar Systems For The Indian Navy Launched By DRDO Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 8:29 pm

Giving impetus to the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and the 'Make in India' initiative, testing, and evaluation facility for sonar systems to be used by the Indian Navy has been launched by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, an official statement said on Monday.

It is a state-of-the-art system developed for use by the Navy onboard various platforms, including ships, submarines, and helicopters, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"Giving impetus to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' commitment, the DRDO launched Hull Module of Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterisation & Evaluation (SPACE) facility at Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), Kochi, recently," it said.

The SPACE facility is based on the concept design and requirements projected by NPOL and has been constructed by L&T Shipbuilding, Chennai, it said. 

This will be mainly utilised for evaluating sonar systems, allowing for quick deployment and easy recovery of scientific packages such as sensors and transducers, it said.

The SPACE is a one-of-a-kind facility in the world. The uniqueness of this facility lies in the specially designed submersible platform, which can be lowered up to depths of 100 metres using a series of synchronously operated winches, the statement said.

The design and construction of the platform meet all the statutory needs of the Indian Register of Shipping and the vessel classifying authority and strictly adhere to the inspection and registration criteria as per Kerala Inland Vessel Rules, it said. 

Related stories

DRDO, Indian Army Successfully Test Indigenously-developed Anti-tank Guided Missile

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates 7-Storey R&D Facility Built By DRDO In Record 45 Days

Rohini Court Explosion: DRDO Scientist Wanted To Kill Lawyer Neighbour, Says Police

Tags

National Indian Navy Make In India Defense Ministry Development Organisation Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) NPOL Space SONAR SYSTEM Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live