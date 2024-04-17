National

Non-local Labourer Killed By Terrorists In Jammu Kashmir’s Anantnag

The terrorists on Wednesday attacked non-local labourer from Bihar in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

PTI
Terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo-Representational image) Photo: PTI
A non-local labourer was killed after terrorists fired upon him in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said. The slain succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Shah, a non-local labourer from Bihar.

He was fired upon by the terrorists at Bijebehara Jablipora village of the district.

Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the entire area to nab the attackers.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the attack.

He said, “Strongly condemn the tragic Bijbehara attack in which a non local named Raja Shah, of Bihar lost his life in this senseless act of violence. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. This must end, people want peace but militants don't want peace. We must stand together against this act!.”

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah have also condemned the attack.

In a joint statement, both the NC leaders said, “…express shock and sadness at the news of Rajshah Ji's death, who succumbed to grievous injuries after being shot at in Bijbehara today. They vehemently condemn the attack, emphasizing that such acts of terror hinder peace in J&K.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the terrorist attack saying, “Condemn this senseless act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family.”

