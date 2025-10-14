Temples Are At The Heart Of Telangana’s New Cultural Politics

Beyond politics, what is undeniable is the phenomenal rise in temple visits. Members of the Archaka Sangam―an association of Hindu temple priests―admit that in the past decade alone, pilgrim footfalls have surged at a rate “never witnessed before”. “It’s amazing, but true,” says Ramagiri Sharma, the president of the state’s Archaka Sangam, duly recognised by the government. He says this phenomenon is due to the changing mindset of a majority of Hindus. Temples, which were once considered modest shrines, now witness lakhs of visitors annually, driven by better roads, improved facilities, and rising cultural consciousness.