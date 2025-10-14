Temples Are At The Heart Of Telangana’s New Cultural Politics

The state’s temples, once local centres of faith, are now poised to become national and even global icons of cultural heritage

M
MS Shanker
Updated on:
Updated on:
Temples Are At The Heart Of Telangana’s New Cultural Politics
Temple in Telangana Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Temples across Telangana have evolved into major cultural, economic, and political hubs, prompting both state and central governments to invest heavily in their development.

  • The Centre has allocated Rs 800 crore for temple restoration and infrastructure, including Rs 73.74 crore for the Ramappa Tourism Circuit and Rs 68.10 crore for the Someshwara Temple Circuit.

  • Former Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy highlighted ongoing projects across key sites such as Ramappa, Jogulamba, Bhadrachalam, and the Tribal Circuit in Mulugu and Medaram, positioning temple revival as both a cultural and tourism initiative.

Temples in Telangana are no longer just places of worship. They have transformed into cultural, economic, and political epicentres, drawing both pilgrims and policymakers alike. With footfalls rising sharply across shrines—major and minor—in the past decade, the state and Union governments are now competing to outdo each other in allocating massive funds for temple renovation, infrastructure, and festivals.

From Yadagirigutta to Ramappa, from Vemulawada to Bhadrachalam, a new wave of spiritual rejuvenation is sweeping across Telangana, backed not just by devotion but also by the deep undercurrents of politics and tourism.

The Union government, under the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry Home Affairs, has placed a sharp focus on Telangana’s historical temples. In particular, the 13th-century Ramappa Temple in Warangal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is witnessing a revival, with Rs 800 crore allocated for its renovation and surrounding its infrastructure. Alongside, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 73.74 crore for the Ramappa Regional Sustainable Tourism Circuit and Rs 68.10 crore for the Someshwara temple circuit, aiming to integrate spiritual heritage with tourism development.

Related Content
Related Content

G. Kishan Reddy, who was recently moved from the tourism portfolio to coal and mines, has been vocal about his government’s commitment to the revival of temples. Recently, inaugurating the façade illumination of the Swayambhu Temple complex at Warangal Fort, he announced that the Centre is spending Rs 800 crore across various cultural and tourism centres in Telangana, including Jogulamba Temple, Bhadrachalam Temple, and the Tribal Circuit covering Mulugu and Medaram.

Worshipping the Local: A village deity in Tamil Nadu - | Photo: Imago/ImageBroker
Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

BY A.S. Panneerselvan

“The Centre will develop all historical monuments in the state. The Natya Mandapam at the Thousand Pillars Temple will be dedicated to the public on Mahashivratri,” Kishan Reddy said.

Clearly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre sees cultural revival not merely as heritage conservation, but also as a strategic investment in winning the hearts of Telangana’s Hindu majority population.

Not to be left behind, the Congress government in Telangana has unveiled ambitious temple development plans with a whopping Rs 2,900 crore allocation, making it one of the largest packages ever sanctioned for religious infrastructure.

At the heart of this push lies Yadagirigutta, a town that was officially renamed Yadadri. The temple, dedicated to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha, had already undergone a facelift under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, but now the Congress regime wants to elevate it to the stature of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced in the state assembly that a Yadagirigutta Temple Trust Board will soon be constituted on the lines of the TTD, ensuring professional management and future expansion. A golden Vimana Gopuram with 60 kg of gold already crowns the temple, and the grandeur of its Samprokshanam (consecration ceremony) earlier this year set the tone for its growing prominence.

Meanwhile, the government has also turned its gaze towards the Bhadrachalam Temple, often called the “Ayodhya of the South”. In a bold step, the state sanctioned Rs 34 crore to acquire land for the expansion of the temple complex, with a rehabilitation package for 39 families in the area. Each displaced family has been promised Rs 7.86 lakh and a flat, ensuring a smoother relocation.

Temple authorities have finalised designs for an extended “Temple City” concept, and construction is expected to begin after Sri Ram Navami celebrations.

Another significant allocation has gone towards the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Kshetram, often hailed as the “Kashi of the South”. The government sanctioned Rs 100 crore for its development, including better amenities for the pilgrims, roads, and cultural programming.

At Basara’s Sri Gnana Saraswati Temple, the Congress government has launched the Godavari Harathi programme, blending devotional ritual with tourism spectacle.

Equally, the state has not ignored cultural festivals. For Bonalu, Telangana’s most vibrant festival dedicated to goddess Mahakali, the government has earmarked Rs 20 crore this year. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, while offering pattu vastralu (silk garments) to the goddess, emphasised that Bonalu is not just a festival, but “the soul of Telangana’s culture”.

These decisions are being interpreted as the Congress government’s strategy to shed its “pro-minority image” and reconnect with the Hindu electorate, especially as the BJP expands its reach from urban pockets into rural areas.

Interestingly, the BRS government that ruled earlier had already invested heavily in temple renovation—Yadadri being the crown jewel. Critics had argued that this was part of BRS’ attempt to counter perceptions of Muslim appeasement and prevent the BJP from monopolising Hindu votes.

Now, the Congress seems to have inherited and expanded the same template. Political analysts believe that the “temple race” reflects not only genuine preservation of Telangana’s cultural fabric, but also the emerging contest for the Hindu vote bank.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah - | Photo: PTI
Karnataka CM Assures Caste Census Will Be Completed on Time Despite Tech Glitches

BY Outlook News Desk

The BJP, with Kishan Reddy’s aggressive temple-centric announcements, is attempting to position itself as the authentic custodian of the Hindu spiritual heritage. Meanwhile, both the BRS and the Congress are vying to ensure that the party of Hindutva does not steal the political narrative entirely.

Beyond politics, what is undeniable is the phenomenal rise in temple visits. Members of the Archaka Sangam―an association of Hindu temple priests―admit that in the past decade alone, pilgrim footfalls have surged at a rate “never witnessed before”. “It’s amazing, but true,” says Ramagiri Sharma, the president of the state’s Archaka Sangam, duly recognised by the government. He says this phenomenon is due to the changing mindset of a majority of Hindus. Temples, which were once considered modest shrines, now witness lakhs of visitors annually, driven by better roads, improved facilities, and rising cultural consciousness.

This surge has also translated into economic opportunities. Temple towns like Yadagirigutta, Bhadrachalam, and Vemulawada are witnessing a surge of new hotels, eateries, transport services, and cottage industries, providing livelihood to thousands. For a state like Telangana, temple tourism is rapidly becoming as critical as information technology or pharmaceuticals in shaping local economies.

The investments in temples are not just about stone and mortar; they are about reclaiming identity. In a state that celebrates its tribal traditions, Muslim heritage, and Christian institutions, the renewed emphasis on Hindu temples signifies an assertion of cultural balance.

By institutionalising temple boards, expanding pilgrim amenities, and integrating tourism circuits, the governments—both state and Union—are ensuring that Telangana positions itself as a premier spiritual tourism hub of India.

With the Yadagirigutta Temple Trust Board on the horizon, Bhadrachalam’s expansion, and Ramappa’s global spotlight, Telangana may well become the new epicentre of temple-based tourism, rivaling Andhra’s Tirumala and Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram.

So, whether driven by politics, devotion, or economics, Telangana’s temples are emerging as the focal point of a new cultural renaissance. As devotees throng in ever-increasing numbers, and as governments continue to pour in crores for their development, these sacred spaces are set to redefine not just the religious map of the state, but its cultural identity and economic future as well.

The race to renovate, expand, and glorify temples may have political undertones, but its outcomes—revitalised traditions, stronger local economies, and enriched spiritual tourism—will leave a lasting imprint. Telangana’s temples, once local centres of faith, are now poised to become national and even global icons of cultural heritage.

(Views expressed are personal)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SL Vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Athapaththu, Gunaratne Start Steady

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: PAK Lead By 259 Runs, SA Under Pressure|PAK 150/5 (39.4)

  3. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

  5. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  3. Telangana Thunderstorm Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 14 Districts

  4. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  5. IRCTC Hotel Scam Explained: Charges Against Lalu Yadav Family In Railway Corruption Case

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  2. All Hostages Freed From Gaza, Trump To Soon Address Israeli Parliament | Latest Updates

  3. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  4. Palestinian President Abbas To Attend Gaza Summit, Says Macron

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  2. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

  3. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  4. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  5. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  6. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  7. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  8. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs