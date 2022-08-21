Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Telangana Reports 252 New Covid-19 Cases

Telangana on Sunday recorded 252 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,31,874 so far.

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 10:18 pm

Hyderabad district saw most of the cases with 143.

A health department bulletin said 291 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,25,091 to date.

The recovery rate stood at 99.18 percent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred in Telangana and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 17,029 samples were tested across the state today.

The number of active cases was 2,672.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Telangana 252 New Covid-19 Cases Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate
