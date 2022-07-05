Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Records Rise In New Covid-19 Cases With 552 Fresh Infections

New Covid-19 Cases With 552 Fresh Infections have been recorded in Telangana.

undefined
COVID-19 pandemic: Students at a school Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 9:04 pm

 Telangana on Tuesday saw a substantial rise in new COVID-19 cases with 552 fresh infections  being reported, pushing the statewide tally to 8,03,374.
       

Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 316, followed by neighboring Ranga Reddy (51) and Medchal Malkajgiri (36) districts.
       

A health department bulletin said 496 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries to date was 7,94,510. The recovery rate stood at 98.90 percent.
       

The state had reported 443 fresh cases on Monday.
       

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.
       

The bulletin said 25,913 samples were tested on Tuesday. The number of active cases was 4,753, it said.

Related stories

Nagaland Reports 6 New Covid-19 Cases

At 3,098, Maharashtra Sees 104% Spike In Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours; 6 Die

Madhya Pradesh Sees 98 Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality; Active Tally Now 744

Tags

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Fresh Infections Telangana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal