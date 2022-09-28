Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Telangana Logs 99 New Covid-19 Cases

Telangana Logs 99 New Covid-19 Cases
Telangana Logs 99 New Covid-19 Cases Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 10:56 pm

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 99 new COVID-19 cases,  taking the overall caseload to 8,37,696.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 48.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 108 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,32,904.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,095 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 681, it said.

-With PTI Input

