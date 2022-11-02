Telangana Couple Hire Contract Killers To Get Rid Of Abusive, Alcoholic Son

In a disturbing incident, an elderly couple in Telangana allegedly got their son killed by contract after getting fed up with his constant drinking and misbehaviour. The 26-year-old victim and his parents were residents of the Khammam district where the incident occurred on October 18. The duo has since been arrested after confessing to the crime.

According to reports, the elderly parents were fed up with their son's alcohol addiction and harassment. In order to get rid of the abusive son, the duo hatched a plan to get him killed by contract killers.

In order to kill him without arousing his suspicion, the couple first planned to get the boy drunk. On October 18, the 26-year-old man was taken to a liquor party in neighbouring Nalgonda district by his uncle who was an accomplice of the parents. At the party, the victim was served alcohol and then strangled to death using a rope by the gang, police told PTI.

The killers then proceeded to dump the victim's body in the Musi river in Suryapet district, where it was found the next day.

As per the cops' statements, the family only turned up to claim the body after 10 days. The lapse nevertheless made the police question why the parents had not reported the boy missing earlier.

During the probe, a vehicle also provided key information. After being questioned, the parents confessed to the crime, police said, adding that they were arrested on October 30 along with his uncle.

(With inputs from PTI)