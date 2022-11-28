Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Home National

Telangana CM Inspects Under-Construction 4,000 MW Yadadri Power Plant, 2 Units To Be Ready By December 2023

K Chandrasekhar Rao said the prestigious project being set up by the state government will enhance the reputation of the entire country, a press release from the CM's office said quoting him.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao PTI File Photo

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 8:58 pm

Two units of the 4,000 megawatt (5x800 MW) Yadadri thermal power plant being constructed in Nalgonda district of Telangana will be ready by December 2023 and the remaining will be completed by June 2024, officials told Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his visit to the site on Monday.

Rao said the prestigious project being set up by the state government will enhance the reputation of the entire country, a press release from the CM's office said quoting him. The Chief Minister, along with ministers, public representatives and officials reached the construction site in two helicopters and inspected the ongoing work at the plant in Damarcherla mandal.

Rao gave several instructions to officials regarding coal reserves for the plant and construction of a township for employees and workers, among others, it said. Meanwhile, police took 100 Congress workers into preventive custody when they attempted to stage a protest near the power plant ahead of the Chief Minister's visit, a senior police official told PTI.

The Congress workers demanded that compensation should be given to farmers who gave lands to the power plant and jobs be given to local residents in the power plant. They also raised slogans like "Go Back KCR".

The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy to solve the pending issues of farmers who gave land to the Yadadri Power Plant and also those who contributed to the Sagar project in the past. long with local MLA Bhaskar Rao, the Chief Minister, who had spent more time to receive petitions from the local people, directed the officials to take appropriate action on the spot.

(With PTI Inputs)

