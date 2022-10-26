Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Adds 74 New Cases To Covid-19 Aggregate

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 74 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,39,757.

Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha
Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 6:57 am

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 74 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,39,757.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 37.

A Covid-19 bulletin said 76 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries to date was 8,35,139.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 percent.

No new fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 7,974 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 507.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

MP Records 5 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 95

Mumbai Records 32 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Drops Below 800

Gujarat Reports 27 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 562

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Telangana 74 New Cases To Covid-19 Aggregate
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film