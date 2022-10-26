Telangana Adds 74 New Cases To Covid-19 Aggregate

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 74 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,39,757.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 37.

A Covid-19 bulletin said 76 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries to date was 8,35,139.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 percent.

No new fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 7,974 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 507.

