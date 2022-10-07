Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana: 76 New Covid-19 Cases

A bulletin said 93 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,33,774 till date. The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

Fresh Covid Cases
Fresh Covid Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 10:33 pm

Telangana on Friday recorded 76 new Covid-19 cases,  taking the tally to 8,38,376 so far. Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 44.

A bulletin said 93 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,33,774 till date. The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said  8,182 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 491, it said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Telangana New Covid-19 Cases Health Department Bulletin Hyderabad Medchal Malkajgiri District Ranga Reddy District Infectious Disease
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi: 101 New Covid Cases, One Death

Delhi: 101 New Covid Cases, One Death

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls