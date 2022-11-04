Telangana: 69 New Covid-19 Cases

Telangana on Friday recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,40,480 so far.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 44. A bulletin said 77 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,35,883 till date.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 7,265 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 486, it said.

