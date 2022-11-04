Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana: 69 New Covid-19 Cases

The bulletin said  7,265 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 486, it said.

Telangana: 69 New Covid-19 Cases
Telangana: 69 New Covid-19 Cases PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 10:06 pm

Telangana on Friday recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases,  taking the tally to 8,40,480 so far.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 44. A bulletin said 77 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,35,883 till date.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said  7,265 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 486, it said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Telangana
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta Recalls Her Days Of Missing Out Auditions Due To Lack Of Money

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta Recalls Her Days Of Missing Out Auditions Due To Lack Of Money

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Injured During Firing At His Rally In Pakistan, One Suspect Nabbed

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Injured During Firing At His Rally In Pakistan, One Suspect Nabbed