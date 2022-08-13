Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana: 440 New Covid-19 Cases

The recovery rate rose to 99.08 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

Telangana: 440 New Covid-19 Cases
Telangana: 440 New Covid-19 Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 10:44 pm

Telangana on Saturday saw a dip in new COVID-19 cases with 440 being reported, taking the tally to 8,28,911 so far. 

Hyderabad district recorded the highest with 195. A Health Department bulletin said 652 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,21,249.

The recovery rate rose to 99.08 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

Related stories

J-K Reports 622 New Covid-19 Cases

Covid-19: Karnataka Records 1,329 New Cases, Five Deaths

Delhi Logs 2,031 New Covid Cases, 9 Fatalities In A Day

The bulletin said 28,899 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 3,551.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Covid Tally Telangana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta