Tejashwi Yadav Drives RJD Leader To Party Office, Seeks To Put At Rest Speculations Of Estrangement

"There has never been any problem. All of you do not know Jagada babu well enough, a reason why you drew all sorts of conclusions,” said Tejashwi Yadav, when asked about Singh returning to work after a nearly two-month long break.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 9:08 pm

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav drove his RJD's state president Jagadanand Singh, to the party office here on Tuesday, apparently with a view to putting at rest speculations of the veteran leader's estrangement.

While the septuagenarian Singh, known to be a man of few words, merely pointed at his green cap to indicate that his loyalty towards the party remained unflinching, Yadav told reporters their apprehensions were unfounded.

"There has never been any problem. All of you do not know Jagada babu well enough, a reason why you drew all sorts of conclusions,” said Yadav, when asked about Singh returning to work after a nearly two-month long break.

Singh's son Sudhakar had resigned as the state agriculture minister in the beginning of October, after he rubbed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the wrong way by his repeated outbursts against corruption in the department.

Soon after his son's resignation, he had retired to his village, citing ill-health and also skipped the party’s national council meeting, setting tongues wagging. However, the crisis was resolved last week when Singh met party president Lalu Prasad in Delhi, ahead of the latter’s visit to Singapore for a kidney transplant. 

(With PTI Inputs)

