Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Teen Among 18 Covid Deaths In Odisha

The daily positivity rate was 1.1 per cent and 147 children were among those newly infected.

Teen Among 18 Covid Deaths In Odisha
Teen Among 18 Covid Deaths In Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 3:30 pm

Eighteen coronavirus patients, including a teenager, have died in Odisha, and 534 people tested positive for the pathogen, the Health Department said on Saturday.

The daily positivity rate was 1.1 per cent, and 147 children were among those newly infected. The infections are the lowest since 424 cases on January 3. The state had logged 671 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Friday.


       

Related stories

As Covid Cases Fall, UP Govt Lifts Night Curfew

Why Consolidation Of Dalit Votes In Punjab Is Unrealistic?

Steep Fall In Daily COVID-19 Cases In Pondy

A 14-year-old girl succumbed to the disease in the Kandhamal district. Eight patients in Sundargarh and four in Bhubaneswar were among the new fatalities.


       

The toll mounted to 8,994, and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the data stated.


       

There are 7,099 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,303 in Khurda, which is in the yellow zone. As many as 50,536 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.


       

The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,81,989, including 12,65,843 recoveries as 1,272 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, it added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Death Due To Covid-19 Bhubaneshwar Bhubaneswar Odisha
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Rajendranath Takes Charge As AP DGP, Sawang Made APPSC Chief

Rajendranath Takes Charge As AP DGP, Sawang Made APPSC Chief

UP Election: ‘All Rival Parties Will Be Confined To Swamp’, Says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Maharashtra: After Thane, Bird Flu Now Detected At Poultry Farm In Neighbouring Palghar

Punjab Polls: Police Case Against Arvind Kejriwal For Calling Opponents ‘Traitors’

Woman's Body Dug Up For Post-Mortem Following Dowry Death Complaint In UP

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight