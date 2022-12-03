Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Teacher Suspended In Madhya Pradesh For Taking Part In Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra: The officials said the suspended teacher had sought leave citing important work but he posted photographs on social media after attending a political event.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP
Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. Photo: PTI

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 4:00 pm

A school teacher was suspended for attending the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, an official said on Saturday.

Rajesh Kannoje, a teacher with a government primary school under the state's Tribal Affairs Department in Kanasya, was suspended on November 25 but the issue came to light after his suspension order surfaced on social media.

"Kannoje was suspended for violation of service conduct rules and attending a political rally. He had sought leave citing important work but he posted photographs on social media after attending a political event," Assistant Commissioner NS Raghuvanshi of the Tribal Affairs Department said.

As per the order, Kannoje violated service conduct rules by attending Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out by a political party on November 24. 

Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by party leader Rahul Gandhi had arrived in Madhya Pradesh on November 20 and covered various districts of the state.

The yatra will now head towards Rajasthan.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. The yatra aims to cover 3,750 km from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days.  
 

