Tawang Clash: India Must Teach China 'Lesson Like Balakot', Says Ajmer Dargah Deewan

Tawang Clash: India Must Teach China 'Lesson Like Balakot', Says Ajmer Dargah Deewan

Spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Tuesday said India should teach China a "lesson like Balakot", a day after the Indian Army said troops from the two countries clashed along the Line of Actual Control in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 7:40 am

"China keeps trying to infiltrate the Indian border every day, there are reports of clashes with Indian soldiers, we are proud that our brave soldiers do not let them succeed," Khan said in a statement.

"To put an end to these daily nefarious acts of China, it is necessary that India should teach China a lesson like Balakot,” he added.

On February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed terror launch pads in Balakot in Pakistan.

The strikes were undertaken days after 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

Khan said India has always been emphasising on peace and good relations with its neighbouring countries, but they should not see this as a weakness.

"Be it China or any other country, India can go to any extent to protect its borders for example, Balakot. China will have to desist from its nefarious activities, otherwise it should keep in mind that this is the new India," he said.

Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector last week but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat by its "firm and resolute" response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Tuesday.

