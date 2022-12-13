Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Man Held In Surat For Spying On Indian Army For Pakistan's ISI: Police

Home National

Man Held In Surat For Spying On Indian Army For Pakistan's ISI: Police

Based on a specific tip-off, the Surat Crime Branch nabbed Deepak Salunke, a resident of Bhuvneshwari Nagar area.

Man Held In Surat For Spying On Indian Army For Pakistan's ISI: Police (Representative Image)
Man Held In Surat For Spying On Indian Army For Pakistan's ISI: Police (Representative Image) Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 9:19 pm

A man from Surat city in Gujarat was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, and sharing sensitive information about the Indian Army with his handler agent for money, officials said.

Based on a specific tip-off, the Surat Crime Branch nabbed Deepak Salunke, a resident of Bhuvneshwari Nagar area.

He had so far received Rs 75,856 from an ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) agent named Hamid from Pakistan, police said in a release.

Salunke was honey-trapped by the ISI through a Facebook account created in the name of a woman. After winning his trust, the handler of the account identified himself as Hamid, it said.

On the directions of Hamid, the accused started sharing sensitive information about the Indian Army and details like its movement through WhatsApp messages and calls using a SIM card acquired through Hamid's connections, said the release. 

Sources said Salunke runs a shop in Surat city. Further investigation is underway.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Bihar Man Held For Making `Threat Calls' To Sharad Pawar's Residence

Man Held With Rare Indian Star Tortoises In Mumbai

ISRO Spy Case: SC Quashes Kerala HC Order Granting Bail To 4 Accused

Tags

National Gujarat Police Spying Indian Army Pakistan's ISI Investigation/Enquiry Arrested Surat Gujarat
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment