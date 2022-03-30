Tamil Nadu's First Integrated Smart City Project Launched

G Suqare, a real estate developer, on Wednesday launched Tamil Nadu's first Integrated Smart City spread across 120.7 acres here.

The first of its kind in the country with 150-plus world-class amenities, including a helipad, the Smart City would help the company promote projects on plots here through its new project G Square City.

G Square City, located along the Salem-Kochi Highway aka Coimbatore bypass, shall be the first Integrated Smart City in Tamil Nadu encompassing 1,663 villa plots and 26 commercial plots spanning over 120.7 acres, providing over 150 world-class amenities, including a 50,000 sq. ft clubhouse here.

Residential Elite plots priced at Rs.8.5 lakh and premium plots at Rs.9.5 lakh per cent as early-bird price. Residential plots starting from Rs 28 lakh and commercial plots starting from Rs. 2 crore.

“This is a big and important milestone for us to set up the first and only Integrated Smart City in the country through G Square City," said G Square CEO N Eshwar.

G Square City has put a lot into conceptualising this project by researching various aspects such as prime location accessibility and latest technological advancement.

Coimbatore is part of the Smart City Mission undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs. The purpose of the mission is to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by enabling local area development and harnessing technology, especially technology that leads to smart outcome.

G Square City is Tamil Nadu's first integrated smart city with proposed school, hospital, bank, mall and convenience store that is touted to be a smart community project, which would integrate infrastructural development and technological advancement, and at the same time provide some of the finest amenities, said Eshwar.