Tamil Nadu Log 537 New Covid-19 Cases, Nil Fatalities

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 10:43 pm

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 537 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall tally to 35,81,516 till date while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,046 with zero fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health department said.

Chennai reported a slight decline with 105 cases, as against 108 on Monday and Chengalpet (49) while the remaining infections were spread across other districts. 

As many as 21 districts reported new cases below 10 while Kallakurichi and Tirupathur recorded the least with one case, respectively.

COVID-19 recoveries increased to 35,37,998 with 502 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, leaving 5,472 active infections.

"The state capital leads among districts with 2,395 active infections and overall 7,90,182 coronavirus cases. A total of 15,465 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,93,79,126 till date," the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths Active Covid News Tamil Nadu
