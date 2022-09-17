Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Tamil Nadu CM, Leaders Pay Floral Tributes To Periyar

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and party functionaries, the Chief Minister garlanded Periyar's statue on Anna Salai here and paid floral tributes to his portrait kept at the statue on his 144th birth anniversary, which marks the Social Justice Day.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin AFP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 9:29 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and several leaders paid floral tributes to rationalist leader 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy on his 144th birth anniversary on Saturday.

AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran were also among the leaders who paid floral tributes to Periyar.

-With PTI Input

