Two More Political Workers From Tamil Nadu Killed, Opposition Slams DMK

Two opposition leaders—one from the BJP and another from the AIADMK—were murdered in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Opposition leaders slammed the DMK government over the law-and-order situation, saying there is no security for anyone in the state.
Selva Kumar, 52, a BJP worker from Sivagangai, was hacked to death by a gang on Saturday night. "The incident occurred when the victim was travelling to his home in M Vilankulam on his motorcycle. After purchasing some products in the local market, he was travelling to his home, which is four kilometres away from the spot where the incident occurred. He died on the spot," the official told PTI.
"It is not related to his political party position or his ideology; it is because of some personal issue. We have identified the four accused who are involved in the crime," the official said.
Separately, an AIADMK worker was hacked to death in the Cuddalore area, close to the Puducherry border. Padmanaban, the AIADMK functionary from neighbouring Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, was returning home on a motorcycle through Irulanchantahi along with his friend.
A five-member gang allegedly following them in a car intercepted them and allegedly knocked them down. The assailants later hacked Padmanaban using sharp-edged weapons. He died on the spot, while his friend fled.
A few weeks ago, Armstrong, the state chief of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, was hacked to death by a six-member gang. Investigators called it a retaliation murder.
Opposition Slams Ruling DMK
The Opposition AIADMK targeted the ruling DMK. Its spokesperson, Kova Sathyan, said the murders "clearly illustrate the lawlessness in the state and the incompetence of Chief Minister M K Stalin."
"M K Stalin should examine if he has the moral right to continue as Chief Minister," state BJP chief K Annamalai posted on X, formerly Twitter.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami slammed the MK Stalin-led government over the law and order situation, saying that there is no security for anyone in Tamil Nadu alleging that not a day goes by without murders taking place in Tamil Nadu.
"Law and order in Tamil Nadu is completely broken. Murders and robberies are taking place every day. Not a day goes by without murders taking place in Tamil Nadu. There have been 595 murders since January," Palaniswami said.
DMK spokesperson Dr. Hafeezullah said, "A no-crime situation is utopian across the world. What is important is how the government responds and prevents. Chief Minister M K Stalin has dealt with these firmly and professionally."