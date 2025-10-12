Taliban Backtracks, Allows Women To News Conference

Muttaqi was at ease answering a volley of questions from reporters on the treatment of women in Afghanistan. It was a hurriedly-called presser, with the embassy officials reaching out to journalists late morning. The “technical issue” was that the embassy in New Delhi at the moment, does not have a press officer and officials claimed that they had no idea how to reach various reporters. Many of those working in the Afghan mission in New Delhi, were loyal to the previous regime and have quit. The flag that is still flying in the embassy compound is that of the old regime of former presidents - Ashraf Ghani and Hamid Karzai - when Afghanistan was known as the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.