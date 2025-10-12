Afghan Taliban Confirm Retaliatory Border Attacks On Pakistan

Afghan forces captured three Pakistani border posts in Nangarhar, Kunar, and Paktia, killing 12 soldiers in retaliation for alleged airstrikes on Kabul.
Islamabad destroyed a Taliban headquarters, killing dozens; clashes in Helmand, Khost, and Bajaur displace thousands amid heavy fighting.
Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar push for de-escalation as the Taliban-Pakistan border conflict risks spiraling into a wider war.
The Afghan Taliban confirmed launching "retaliatory" attacks on Pakistani border posts, escalating tensions along the volatile Durand Line. The operations, which began Saturday, targeted outposts in Nangarhar, Kunar, and Paktia provinces, with Taliban forces capturing three positions and killing at least 12 Pakistani soldiers, according to Kabul's Ministry of Defense. Spokesman Enayatullah Khawarizmi hailed the strikes as "victorious," claiming they avenged alleged Pakistani airstrikes on a Kabul market that killed over 50 civilians Friday.
Pakistan retaliated swiftly, demolishing the Taliban's Manojba Camp headquarters in a precision strike, neutralizing dozens of fighters, per military sources. Clashes spread across Helmand, Khost, and Bajaur, with heavy artillery fire displacing thousands and leaving border villages in chaos. Social media footage showed burning vehicles and abandoned weapons amid the fighting.
The conflict stems from Pakistan’s alleged drone strikes targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan, which Kabul claims hit civilians instead. Pakistan denies the civilian toll, accusing the Taliban of sheltering terrorists. The Durand Line, a 2,640-km border Afghanistan does not recognize, has seen over 80 Pakistani drone strikes this year, per UN data, fueling the feud.
Regional powers are scrambling to contain the crisis. Iran urged "immediate restraint," while Saudi Arabia and Qatar sent envoys for talks. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an emergency National Security Council meeting, vowing an "overwhelming response." With both sides entrenched, fears of a broader conflict loom large.