Afghan Taliban Confirm Retaliatory Border Attacks On Pakistan

The Afghan Taliban confirmed launching "retaliatory" attacks on Pakistani border posts, escalating tensions along the volatile Durand Line. The operations, which began Saturday, targeted outposts in Nangarhar, Kunar, and Paktia provinces, with Taliban forces capturing three positions and killing at least 12 Pakistani soldiers, according to Kabul's Ministry of Defense. Spokesman Enayatullah Khawarizmi hailed the strikes as "victorious," claiming they avenged alleged Pakistani airstrikes on a Kabul market that killed over 50 civilians Friday.