Monday, May 09, 2022
Taekwondo Player Attacked In Haryana's Nuh, Days After She Complained Of Online Trolling

An unidentified vehicle hit her with an intent to kill when she was walking, her family alleged.

Updated: 09 May 2022 6:54 pm

A national-level taekwondo player from Haryana was allegedly attacked in Nuh on Sunday, days after she had filed a complaint with the police over online trolling and named 26 men.

An unidentified vehicle hit her with an intent to kill when she was walking, her family alleged. The police registered a complaint and launched investigation.  The woman (26) had earlier complained that she was being brutally trolled on a social networking site with some morphed obscene pictures of her being posted there.

While she filed her complaint on April 22, her family alleged that the police did not lodge an FIR and they had to move a court. On the court's orders, an FIR was registered this week. The family has demanded police protection.

(With PTI inputs)

