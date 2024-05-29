Swati Maliwal Assault Row: AAP's Bibhav Kumar Challenges Arrest In Delhi HC, Hearing On May 31

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar on Wednesday challenged his arrest in Delhi High Court, as per media reports. It has been reported that in his plea, Kumar sought court's direction to declare his arrest by the Delhi Police as 'illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure'. The plea also sought an order that the petitioner be paid appropriate compensation for his illegal arrest.
It has been reported that the Delhi High Court agreed to hear Kumar' plea on Friday. Kumar is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on May 13.
After a Delhi court dismissed his bail plea on Monday, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) said Kumar will approach the high court. "Kumar will move the High Court against the lower court's decision," AAP said in a statement.
On Monday, a magisterial court reserved till 4 pm its order on the bail plea of Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. He was sent to four days' judicial custody on May 24. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal reserved the order after hearing the arguments.
What is Bibhav Kumar accused of?
Kumar is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at the chief minister's residence on May 13. Based on Maliwal's allegation, a FIR has been filed against Bibhav Kumar under IPC sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and hw was arrested on May 18.
The AAP MP alleged that Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's aide and personal assistant, slapped her 7-8 times and repeatedly kicked her in her stomach and pelvis.