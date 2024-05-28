Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Court Sends Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar To 3-day Police Custody

Delhi Court on Tuesday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to three-day police custody till May 31 in Swati Maliwal assault case. On Tuesday Delhi's Tis Hazari Court sent Kumar to three days police custody.
He (Kumar) has been arrested in the Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case. He was in judicial custody till today.
Yesterday, the court had dismissed the bail application of Kumar. The AAP in a statement had said that he(Kumar) will move to the high court for bail.
Earlier, his anticipatory bail plea filed on May 18 was observed as becoming "infructuous" by the court after his arrest.
Kumar was arrested after Maliwal said she was arrested by him on May 13.
Maliwal had claimed she was “thrashed brutall…slapped and kicked” by Kumar.
Maliwal had also claimed of receiving rape and death threats after the incident, while she also alleged that Kumar had formatted his phone and deleted the CCTV footage of the incident.