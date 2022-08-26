Friday, Aug 26, 2022
National

Suspected Cases Of Lumpy Skin Disease Reported In Pune District

A team of the district health department's disease investigation section will visit the Mandave village during the day to collect samples for examination.

Lumpy Skin Disease
Lumpy Skin Disease Animal Husbandry Department, Rajasthan

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:55 am

Eight suspected cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle have been reported from a village in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, a senior official has said.

A team of the district health department's disease investigation section will visit the Mandave village during the day to collect samples for examination, said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of the Pune Zilla Parishad. 

The area is located about 90 km from Pune city. Seven bulls and a cow were found to have symptoms of the viral infection in the village but no death has been reported, Prasad had said on Thursday.

"Isolation measures such as the closing of (animal) markets, prevention of transportation and ring vaccination would be taken. Aggressive treatment is being given to the unwell animals," he said.

On Thursday a livestock development officer visited the village and administered medication to the animals besides providing guidance to the local cattle farmers about further treatment and precautions to be taken, Prasad said.

(With PTI Inputs)

