National

Sushil Kumar Modi To Be Cremated In Patna Today With Full State Honours

The funeral of former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi will take place at Digha Ghat Crematorium in Patna. Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday, May 13, at a New Delhi hospital after battling cancer.

PTI
Sushil Kumar Modi, 72, had served as the deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013, and again between 2017 and 2020 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who passed away on Monday evening, will be laid to rest today, May 15 at Digha Ghat Crematorium in Patna.

The last rites of Sushil Kumar Modi will take place around 6 pm.

Sushil Kumar Modi, 72, who was suffering from cancer, died in a New Delhi hospital on Monday evening.

"The mortal remains of bjp-leader-to-have-emerged-from-bihar">Sushil Modi will be brought from Delhi to Patna around 11.30 am and taken to his house in Rajendra Nagar. Later, his body will be taken to the Bihar assembly and the BJP state headquarters where party workers will pay their tribute to the departed leader,” said a senior Bihar BJP member.

He will be cremated with full state honours, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The funeral will take place at Digha Ghat Crematorium in Patna, he said, adding, BJP national president JP Nadda is likely to be present.

Who Is Sushil Kumar Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi served as the deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013, and again between 2017 and 2020.

He breathed his last around 9.45 pm at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Last month, Sushil Kumar Modi took to X to announce that he was battling cancer for the last six months and will not be able to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I have told everything to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will always remain grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party," he had said in the April 3 post.

ALSO READ | Ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Passes Away At 72


In his condolence message, President Droupadi Murmu said the sudden demise of Sushil Kumar Modi is an irreparable loss.

The prime minister said Sushil Kumar Modi has played an invaluable role in the rise and success of BJP in Bihar.

"Strongly opposing the Emergency, he made a name for himself in student politics. He was known as a very hardworking and sociable MLA. He had a deep understanding of the issues related to politics. He also did a lot of commendable work as an administrator. His active role in the passage of GST will always be remembered," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Political Career Spanning Over 3 Decades

During his political career spanning over three decades, Sushil Kumar Modi held various positions, including MLA, MLC and member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Sushil Kumar Modi became an MLA for the first time in 1990 from Patna Central constituency and was made the chief whip of the BJP legislature party.

From 1996 to 2004, Sushil Kumar Modi was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly. Sushil Kumar Modi became a member of Lok Sabha in 2004 from Bhagalpur.

Sushil Kumar Modi gave up his Lok Sabha membership in 2005 and became a member of the legislative council, following which he was made the deputy chief minister while Nitish Kumar was the CM.

Sushil Kumar Modi was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2020 and he retired earlier this year.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NGOs Seek Listing In SC Of PIL For Court-Monitored SIT Probe Into Electoral Bonds Scheme
  2. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  3. 'Unacceptable': India Condemns Killing Of Civilians In Gaza, Pushes For 2 State Solution At UNGA
  4. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  5. India Sends Fresh Consignments Of Relief Materials To Flood-Hit Kenya
Entertainment News
  1. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Send Gifts To Paps As They Thank Them For Respecting Privacy Of Their Children
  2. Gong Yoo To Portray An AI Character Opposite Tang Wei In Special Appearance For 'Wonderland'
  3. Shekhar Suman To Return With ‘Movers N Shakers’ And ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’? Actor Confirms ‘It Will Happen'
  4. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  5. Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Spotted Sharing Passionate Kiss During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert In Paris
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  2. La Liga: Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad To Claim Second Spot - In Pics
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Confident Of India Reaching The Semi-Final
  4. Former Leeds United Boss Jesse Marsch Appointed As Head Coach Of Canada's Men's Football Team
  5. Federation Cup 200m Gold Winner Animesh Requests Guidance From Current Coach
World News
  1. Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work
  2. Whistleblower Who Exposed Alleged Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan Sentenced To Prison
  3. Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion
  4. 3 Killed In Firing And Teargas Shelling By Security Forces In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
  5. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi Files His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner