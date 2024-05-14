Sushil Kumar Modi To Be Cremated In Patna Today With Full State Honours

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who passed away on Monday evening, will be laid to rest today, May 15 at Digha Ghat Crematorium in Patna.
The last rites of Sushil Kumar Modi will take place around 6 pm.
Sushil Kumar Modi, 72, who was suffering from cancer, died in a New Delhi hospital on Monday evening.
"The mortal remains of bjp-leader-to-have-emerged-from-bihar">Sushil Modi will be brought from Delhi to Patna around 11.30 am and taken to his house in Rajendra Nagar. Later, his body will be taken to the Bihar assembly and the BJP state headquarters where party workers will pay their tribute to the departed leader,” said a senior Bihar BJP member.
He will be cremated with full state honours, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.
The funeral will take place at Digha Ghat Crematorium in Patna, he said, adding, BJP national president JP Nadda is likely to be present.
Who Is Sushil Kumar Modi
Sushil Kumar Modi served as the deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013, and again between 2017 and 2020.
He breathed his last around 9.45 pm at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
Last month, Sushil Kumar Modi took to X to announce that he was battling cancer for the last six months and will not be able to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.
"I have told everything to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will always remain grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party," he had said in the April 3 post.
In his condolence message, President Droupadi Murmu said the sudden demise of Sushil Kumar Modi is an irreparable loss.
The prime minister said Sushil Kumar Modi has played an invaluable role in the rise and success of BJP in Bihar.
"Strongly opposing the Emergency, he made a name for himself in student politics. He was known as a very hardworking and sociable MLA. He had a deep understanding of the issues related to politics. He also did a lot of commendable work as an administrator. His active role in the passage of GST will always be remembered," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Political Career Spanning Over 3 Decades
During his political career spanning over three decades, Sushil Kumar Modi held various positions, including MLA, MLC and member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Sushil Kumar Modi became an MLA for the first time in 1990 from Patna Central constituency and was made the chief whip of the BJP legislature party.
From 1996 to 2004, Sushil Kumar Modi was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly. Sushil Kumar Modi became a member of Lok Sabha in 2004 from Bhagalpur.
Sushil Kumar Modi gave up his Lok Sabha membership in 2005 and became a member of the legislative council, following which he was made the deputy chief minister while Nitish Kumar was the CM.
Sushil Kumar Modi was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2020 and he retired earlier this year.
(with inputs from PTI)