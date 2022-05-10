Tuesday, May 10, 2022
SC Stays Arrest Warrant Against Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari For Reaching Court Late

Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order issuing non-bailable warrants against senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer of Noida in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter.

Updated: 10 May 2022 2:12 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order issuing non-bailable warrants against senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer of Noida in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli agreed to hear the plea of Uttar Pradesh official Ritu Maheshwari against the order of the high court.

“This is a gross case where a lady appeared in the Allahabad High Court, her lawyer was present and sought a pass over. The high court issued the order asking her to appear and in custody,” senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the IAS officer, said.

“List it tomorrow. Stay the order,” the bench said.

On Monday, the top court had observed that it has become a “routine” affair that Uttar Pradesh officials are approaching it against the Allahabad High Court orders and they do not “respect orders of the court”.

The senior IAS officer, who is posted as the Chief Executive Officer of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida), has moved the top court against the issuance of the NBW by the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter.

The high court order had come as the officer could not appear before it in time. Non-bailable warrants have been issued against a woman IAS officer for late appearance, a lawyer had said on Monday.

“Let her appear. Let her understand,” the bench had said, adding “You are an IAS officer, you know the rules... Every day we see that there is a breach of orders from the Allahabad High Court. This is a routine, every day one or the officer has to come and seek permission. What is this? You do not respect orders of the court,” the bench had observed.

National Allahabad High Court The Supreme Court Chief Executive Officer Chief Justice N V Ramana Woman IAS Officer Uttar Pradesh Official Ritu Maheshwari High Court IAS Office New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) India
