Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Supreme Court Registrar Appointed During Ex-CJI’s Tenure Repatriated To All India Radio

Sources in the apex court said he was repatriated to his parent cadre on September 30. During Ramana's tenure, Suryadevara was promoted to the rank of Registrar.

Supreme Court Registrar Appointed During Ex-CJI’s Tenure Repatriated To All India Radio
Supreme Court Registrar Appointed During Ex-CJI’s Tenure Repatriated To All India Radio

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 6:43 pm

Supreme Court Registrar Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, who was appointed in the rank of Additional Registrar during the tenure of former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, has been repatriated to the All India Radio, sources said on Saturday.Suryadevara, who was earlier a joint director at Prasar Bharati, was handling media related work in the CJI's office during Justice Ramana's tenure as the head of the judiciary.

Sources in the apex court said he was repatriated to his parent cadre on September 30. During Ramana's tenure, Suryadevara was promoted to the rank of Registrar.

The reason for revoking Ramana's decision and repatriating Suryadevara to Prasar Bharati was not immediately known. Justice Ramana became the 48th CJI on April 24 last year and retired on August 26 this year.

He was succeeded by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on August 27. The incumbent CJI is due to retire on November 8, 2022.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Supreme Court Judges Supreme Court Registrar Supreme Court Chief Justice All India Radio New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls