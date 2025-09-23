Supreme Court Flags 'Stagnation' in Lower Judiciary, Weighs Eligibility of Judicial Officers for District Judge Posts

CJI Gavai says many “brilliant candidates” quit early as promotions take 15–16 years; bench examines Article 233 bar quota rules.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A five-judge Constitution Bench is hearing if judicial officers with seven years’ bar practice before joining service can be appointed as district judges under the bar quota.

  • CJI Gavai and Justice Sundresh warned that lack of timely promotions drives bright entrants to resign, calling it “deceiving the aspirations of young minds.”

  • The case turns on interpreting Article 233, with key questions on combining bar and judicial service experience to determine eligibility.

The Supreme Court noted the "stagnation" in the district judiciary and highlighted that several "brilliant candidates" who only leave the service after a few years since they are not appointed district judges, even when they reach superannuation.

According to PTI, during a hearing on a legal question, a five-judge Constitution bench consisting of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices M M Sundresh, Aravind Kumar, S C Sharma, and K Vinod Chandran noted whether judicial officers who have seven years of experience as advocates before joining the bench can be appointed as district judges under vacancies designated for the bar.

“The reason why we are not getting very good people for the appointment of civil judges is because they feel they get completely stagnated… I will get into the service and now for a complete 15-16 years, I will not even become a district judge,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content

The CJI and Justice Sundresh said many "bright young entrants" leave the service after realising they might have to wait 15–16 years for promotion.

“Many brilliant candidates who join (lower judiciary)... leave in two years, as they do not reach up to the principal district judge, they get retired. They get stagnated in the (lower) district judiciary for years together,” the CJI said.

Justice Sundresh described his former law clerk's experience.

"One of my law clerks back in the High Court, I pursued her to take up the exam for the (lower) judiciary…she was a topper. Last time she met me, and said she wanted to resign. It is deceiving the aspirations of the young mind,” Justice Sundresh said.

The bench is considering issues on how Article 233 of the Constitution, which regulates district judge appointments, should be interpreted.

“Appointments of persons to be, and the posting and promotion of, district judges in any State shall be made by the Governor of the State in consultation with the High Court exercising jurisdiction in relation to such State,” Article 233 reads.

It adds, “A person not already in the service of the Union or of the State shall only be eligible to be appointed a district judge if he has been for not less than seven years an advocate or a pleader and is recommended by the high court for appointment.” Bhushan said several judicial officers, despite completing seven years of practice as advocates before joining the subordinate judiciary, were barred from applying under the bar quota.

Reportedly, their petitions before various high courts were dismissed, relying on earlier judgments.

“The issue has now culminated into a constitutional interpretation question of great importance,” he argued.

"Whether a judicial officer, who has already completed seven years at the bar before joining judicial service, was entitled to appointment as an additional district judge against bar quota vacancies" was one of the four queries Bhushan posed. The second issue he posed was, "Is it necessary to evaluate eligibility for district judge appointments at the application, appointment, or both stages?"

According to him, the third question was whether Article 233(2) grants those who are currently employed by the Union or State judicial services additional eligibility. Regarding the fourth question, he stated, "Would a candidate be eligible for a district judge appointment if they had served as an advocate and a judge for a total of seven years?"

Bhushan traced the history of district judge appointments by using the Indian Civil Services Act, 1861, and arguments in constituent assemblies.

On September 24, the hearing would resume.

The CJI-ed bench announced on September 12 that it would begin hearing on the matters on September 23 and hear arguments for three days, ending on September 25.

According to the bench, it will need to investigate whether prior judicial service and bar practice experience can be combined to determine eligibility.

Nonetheless, the CJI issued a warning against interpreting the law in a way that would result in "a situation where a person with just two years' practice becomes eligible." Lower judicial officials are promoted to the positions of ADJs, which are part of the higher judicial service. Additionally, attorneys with at least seven years of Bar experience are directly recruited to fill them.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

  3. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  4. India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

  2. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  3. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  4. Kolkata Weekly Weather Forecast: Rainy Days, Humidity and Temperatures Up To 32°C

  5. No Toll On Ill-maintained Shimla-Parwanoo Road, High Court Tells NHAI 

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  2. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. India, France Review Civil Nuclear Ties, Explore Small and Advanced Modular Reactor Projects

  3. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  4. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  5. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures