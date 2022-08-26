Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against High Court Order On Hate Speech Involving UP CM

The apex court has dismissed a plea challenging an Allahabad High Court judgment in a hate speech case involving Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 11:49 am

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court judgment in a matter pertaining to the alleged hate speech of 2007 involving Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

 A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it is not necessary to go into the issue of denial of sanction in this case.

 “The legal questions of sanction will be kept open to be dealt with an appropriate case,” the bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar said.

 In its verdict delivered in February 2018, the high court had said it has not found any procedural error either in the conduct of an investigation or in the decision-making process of refusal to grant sanction to prosecute.

 An FIR was lodged at a police station in Gorakhpur against Adityanath, then a Member of Parliament, and several others on alleged charges of promoting enmity between two groups.

 It was alleged that several incidents of violence were reported in Gorakhpur on that day after an alleged hate speech by Adityanath.

