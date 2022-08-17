Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Students Should Fix Their Goals And Work Hard To Achieve Them: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Om Birla
Om Birla Photograph: Suresh K. Pandey

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:33 am

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said students should fix their goals while starting their career and work hard to achieve them. He said the country and society should get maximum benefit out of the education that a student gets.

Birla was addressing the 7th convocation ceremony of Central University of Rajasthan in Ajmer as chief guest. Vice-Chancellor Prof Anand Bhalerao presided over the function and conferred the titles.

The Lok Sabha speaker said that after getting education from the university, young graduates will have to contribute according to the different needs of the society as in the coming time the world will look towards India for all the needs and youths have to make a significant contribution in fulfilling those needs. 

A total of 1,283 students of the university were awarded graduation and post graduation degrees in various subjects and 116 students got PhD degree, while 82 graduates were awarded gold medals. Four students were awarded the University Medal for Excellence in Vocational Education.

Seeing the high number of girl students among the meritorious students in the convocation, Birla said this number is proving that girls are progressing fast in today's India, which is a good sign. 

He also urged the students to actively participate in the political processes of the country and work to cooperate and support the institution which "you have built so that in the coming times this university becomes a leading university not only in the country but in the world". 

Vice-Chancellor Bhalerao, in his welcome address and report presentation, detailed the new achievements of the university.
 
Bhalerao said that every convocation is an unforgettable and golden moment in the life of a student. This is a very important stage of education where the student sees the fruits of his hard work being done in success, he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

