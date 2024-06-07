National

Students' Legitimate Complaints Must Be Resolved Through Probe: Priyanka On NEET 'Irregularities'

Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam NEET have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre.

PTI
Over alleged anomalies in the NEET exam, Priyanka Gandhi attacked the Modi Govt. | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Modi government over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam and called for resolution of students' "legitimate complaints" through an investigation.

Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam NEET have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres are some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "First the NEET exam paper was leaked and now the students allege that there has been a scam in its results as well. Serious questions are being raised on 6 students of the same centre getting 720 out of 720 marks and many kinds of irregularities are coming to the fore."

There are reports of many children committing suicide across the country after the results were announced, Gandhi said and added that this is very sad and shocking.

"Why is the government ignoring the voice of lakhs of students? Students want answers to legitimate questions related to the rigging in the NEET exam results," the Congress general secretary said.

Is it not the government's responsibility to resolve these "legitimate complaints" by conducting an investigation, Gandhi asked.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Students' Legitimate Complaints Must Be Resolved Through Probe: Priyanka On NEET 'Irregularities'
  2. Hearing In Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Postponed To June 18
  3. Bengaluru Court Grants Bail To Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case Filed By Karnataka BJP
  4. Is There No Light At The End Of The Tunnel For The Left In West Bengal?
  5. Four Of Family Drown In Gujarat's Mahisagar River During Outing
Entertainment News
  1. Bhavya Gandhi AKA Tappu Set To Make His Comeback With 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'? Here's What We Know
  2. Pawan Kalyan Turns Emotional After Receiving Grand Welcome At Chiranjeevi's House After Election Victory-Watch Video
  3. Radhika Merchant Channels Her Inner Princess In A Blue Versace Gown For The Cruise Bash - Check Pics Inside
  4. Raveena Tandon Addresses Road Rage Incident After Getting Clean Chit In The Case
  5. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Shares Pictures With Rajinikanth And His Family, Invites Them To Her Wedding With Nicholai Sachdev
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  2. United States Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup: USA Beat PAK In The Super Over In Dallas
  3. ICC T20 World Cup: USA Skipper Monank Patel To 'Focus On India' Following A Stunning Win Over Pakistan
  4. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri's Final Game Ends In A Draw - In Pics
  5. Sunil Chhetri Career Stats: Breaking Down Indian Goal Machine's Feat By Year And Opponent
World News
  1. Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War
  2. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  3. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  4. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  5. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
Latest Stories
  1. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  2. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  3. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  4. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  5. USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer
  6. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  7. Elections 2024 Results LIVE Updates: NDA Leaders Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Key Meeting; PM Modi Likely To Take Oath Over Weekend
  8. Scotland Vs Namibia Match Report, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scots Canter To Five-Wicket Win