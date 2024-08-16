National

Protests Over Bangladeshi Hindu Attacks Turn Violent In Maharashtra; Clashes, Stone Pelting Reported

The protests were sparked by reports of violence against Hindu communities in Bangladesh, which has seen a surge in attacks since the fall of the government led by former PM Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

Photo: ANI Screengrab
Tension gripped two cities in north Maharashtra on Friday as protests over atrocities on minority communities in Bangladesh turned violent.

In Nashik, around 200 km from Mumbai, two groups clashed during a bandh called by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, leading to stone pelting and injuries to six policemen. The clashes occurred in the Bhadrakali area, where police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

"The situation is tense but under control," Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik told news agency PTI. "Six tear gas shells and one rubber bullet were fired to disperse the crowd. Around six policemen were injured. Police personnel, including State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans, were deployed in the area to maintain peace."

The trouble started in the afternoon when Sakal Hindu Samaj members took out a protest march along with a motorbike rally. When the morcha came to Bhadrakali, the protests found some shops were open in defiance of the bandh. Verbal arguments erupted between two groups, which soon turned into clashes during which stones were pelted, causing damage to some vehicles.

Clashes In Jalgaon

In Jalgaon, around 400 km from Mumbai, stones were hurled at a vehicle showroom when Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of several outfits, took out a protest march. The glass facade of the showroom got damaged.

"The incident occurred in Jalgaon city this morning during a protest march by the Sakal Hindu Samaj against the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh. Some unidentified persons hurled a few stones at a two-wheeler showroom," an official told PTI.

The incident led to tension for some time, but the situation was brought under control following the intervention of the police, he said.

Police personnel were deployed in strength in Jalgaon city as a precautionary measure, he added.

The protests were sparked by reports of violence against Hindu communities in Bangladesh, which has seen a surge in attacks since the fall of the government led by former PM Sheikh Hasina on August 5. The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance claims that the minority community has faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since August 5.

