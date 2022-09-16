Friday, Sep 16, 2022
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Loss Of Lives, Property After Heavy Rains

Akhilesh Yadavs
Akhilesh Yadavs Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 7:33 pm

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the loss of lives and property after heavy rains, saying that a bout of rainfall "washed away" all its development schemes.

At least 13 people were killed in wall collapse incidents in parts of the state in the past 24 hours following heavy rainfall.

"Life in Uttar Pradesh has been badly disrupted due to heavy rains. Government claims and the functioning of local bodies have been exposed and there have been deaths in many districts, including Lucknow. All plans of the BJP government were washed away in one strong gust of rain," Yadav said in a statement.

Targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he alleged that the government was insensitive towards people and their problems. The chief minister keeps on issuing the so-called strict instructions but even his own officers don't pay attention to his words, Yadav further alleged.

 The meteorological department had predicted heavy rain but the administration did not make any arrangements and the officials were caught unawares, the former chief minister said, adding as a result, life came to a standstill due to waterlogging at many places.

There has been heavy damage to houses and property while roads have sunk, Yadav said, alleging people are bearing the brunt of the "mismanagement" of the BJP government. 

(With PTI Inputs)

