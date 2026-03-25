Son Of BJP Councillor Detained In Major Sex Abuse Case Involving Dozens Of Minor Girls In Goa

The case came to light last week after Naik allegedly brazenly shared explicit videos with acquaintances during a social gathering.

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BJP Councillor
Naik, a resident of Madegal-Cacora, faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children’s Act. Photo: X.com
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Summary of this article

  • Soham Naik, the 20-year-old son of a BJP councillor in South Goa, was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 25 to 30 minor girls over a period of three years.

  • Naik allegedly recorded the acts and used the videos to blackmail the victims. The case came to light after he reportedly flaunted the explicit footage at a social gathering.

  • Naik has been booked under the POCSO Act and the Goa Children’s Act, is in police custody for four days, and authorities are analyzing digital evidence as the investigation continues.

Authorities in South Goa have arrested 20-year-old Soham Sushant Naik, the son of a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) municipal councillor, in connection with a disturbing sexual exploitation case involving approximately 25 to 30 underage girls.

The arrest, which took place early Monday outside the Kudchade police station, followed intense public protests and widespread outrage over allegations that have drawn comparisons to the high-profile Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case.

Naik, a resident of Madegal-Cacora, faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children’s Act. According to investigators, the alleged abuse spanned three years, during which the accused reportedly engaged in sexual acts with the minors, recorded the incidents, and used the footage to blackmail his victims.

The case came to light last week after Naik allegedly brazenly shared explicit videos with acquaintances during a social gathering. The resulting rumors quickly spread through the community, culminating in demonstrations on Sunday where residents demanded an immediate First Information Report (FIR) and threatened a shutdown if no arrest was made within 48 hours.

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Curchorem Police have registered a case against Naik under Sections 8, 12, and 15(2) of the POCSO Act, alongside Section 8(2) of the Goa Children’s Act. He has been remanded to four days of police custody.

South Goa Superintendent of Police Santosh Desai confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow. "More sections will be added as and when new evidence emerges. If required, additional cases will be registered," SP Desai said. He added that authorities are working to identify more potential victims while ensuring their privacy is strictly protected.

"The process of collecting evidence is ongoing, and efforts are being made to strengthen the case," SP Desai stated, noting that the age of victims would be verified through official documents such as birth certificates.

Forensic experts are currently analyzing digital evidence, including the videos allegedly used for blackmail, as investigators work to determine the full scope of the crimes.

The opposition Congress party has called for a swift and unbiased investigation, with state party chief Amit Patkar urging authorities to act promptly. Meanwhile, authorities have assured the public that a thorough and foolproof investigation is underway to ensure the accused remains in custody and that a strong case is built.

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