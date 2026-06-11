Tripura: 3 Sentenced to 20 years' Rigorous Imprisonment in Narcotics Trafficking Case

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PTI
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A special court in Tripura’s Sepahijala district has sentenced three persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of banned Yaba tablets in 2024

Tripura: 3 Sentenced to 20 years Rigorous Imprisonment in Narcotics Trafficking Case
Tripura: 3 Sentenced to 20 years' Rigorous Imprisonment in Narcotics Trafficking Case Photo: PTI

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the trio, the non-payment of which will attract simple imprisonment for six months, police said.

A total of 9,500 Yaba tablets, weighing 950 gm, were seized from a vehicle at Kathalia Naka Point in October 2024, and the three were subsequently arrested, a police officer said. They were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“Special Judge Sanjoy Bhattacharjee, after a thorough trial on Wednesday, found the three accused persons guilty and sentenced them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment,” the officer said.

Yaba tablets, also called ‘crazy drug’, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and have been banned in India. 

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