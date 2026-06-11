Tripura: 3 Sentenced to 20 years' Rigorous Imprisonment in Narcotics Trafficking Case

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the trio, the non-payment of which will attract simple imprisonment for six months, police said.
A total of 9,500 Yaba tablets, weighing 950 gm, were seized from a vehicle at Kathalia Naka Point in October 2024, and the three were subsequently arrested, a police officer said. They were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
“Special Judge Sanjoy Bhattacharjee, after a thorough trial on Wednesday, found the three accused persons guilty and sentenced them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment,” the officer said.
Yaba tablets, also called ‘crazy drug’, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and have been banned in India.