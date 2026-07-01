Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Grand Slam Giants Clash In Round Two

Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Quick breakdown of their rivalry..
Head-to-Head: Djokovic leads the overall rivalry 12-2 .
Grand Slam Meetings: Djokovic won both of their major finals at the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open.
Current Status: Djokovic holds a wide lead in their matchups, having won 11 consecutive matches against Tsitsipas.
Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: What happened in their last meeting?
In their last singles match at the Olympic Games, Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in a hard-fought straight-sets victory .
Djokovic won the match 6-3, 7-6(3) on clay courts in Paris , taking control after an early break and sealing the win in a close tiebreak .
This match continued Djokovic's long dominance in their head-to-head rivalry.
Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head
Total Meetings: 14
Djokovic Wins: 12
Tsitsipas Wins: 2
Recent Match: August 2024, Paris Olympics (Djokovic won 6-3, 7-6)
Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info
The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2026 tennis tournament will be available on JioHotstar, while fans in India can also watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.
Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello!
Good evening, we are back with another live blog, and this time it is Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic. Stay tuned for all the live updates.