Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Grand Slam Giants Clash In Round Two

Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the second-round clash between the Czech Greek and the Serbian on the Centre Court at the All England Club in London on Wednesday, July 1

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the men's singles match against Yibing Wu of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the men's singles match against Yibing Wu of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, where two of the biggest names in men's tennis go head-to-head as Novak Djokovic faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster second-round clash at the All England Club. Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, continues his quest for yet another Grand Slam title after safely navigating the opening round, while Tsitsipas arrives determined to finally make a deep run at SW19 and upset one of the sport's greatest champions. History strongly favours the Serbian, who has dominated this rivalry over the years and has repeatedly denied Tsitsipas on the biggest stages, including Grand Slam finals. However, the Greek star possesses the all-court game and shot-making ability to trouble anyone when at his best. With a place in the third round on the line, fans can expect a high-quality contest packed with powerful baseline exchanges, tactical brilliance and plenty of drama. Follow Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic LIVE updates, point-by-point coverage and key moments from this Wimbledon 2026 showdown.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jul 2026, 11:06:33 pm IST Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Quick breakdown of their rivalry.. Head-to-Head: Djokovic leads the overall rivalry 12-2 .

Grand Slam Meetings: Djokovic won both of their major finals at the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

Current Status: Djokovic holds a wide lead in their matchups, having won 11 consecutive matches against Tsitsipas.

1 Jul 2026, 11:04:41 pm IST Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: What happened in their last meeting? In their last singles match at the Olympic Games, Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in a hard-fought straight-sets victory . Djokovic won the match 6-3, 7-6(3) on clay courts in Paris , taking control after an early break and sealing the win in a close tiebreak . This match continued Djokovic's long dominance in their head-to-head rivalry.

1 Jul 2026, 10:36:30 pm IST Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head Total Meetings: 14

Djokovic Wins: 12

Tsitsipas Wins: 2 Recent Match: August 2024, Paris Olympics (Djokovic won 6-3, 7-6)

1 Jul 2026, 10:34:59 pm IST Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2026 tennis tournament will be available on JioHotstar, while fans in India can also watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.