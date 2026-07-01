Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Grand Slam Giants Clash In Round Two

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the second-round clash between the Czech Greek and the Serbian on the Centre Court at the All England Club in London on Wednesday, July 1

Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Novak Djokovic of Serbia
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the men's singles match against Yibing Wu of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, where two of the biggest names in men's tennis go head-to-head as Novak Djokovic faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster second-round clash at the All England Club. Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, continues his quest for yet another Grand Slam title after safely navigating the opening round, while Tsitsipas arrives determined to finally make a deep run at SW19 and upset one of the sport's greatest champions. History strongly favours the Serbian, who has dominated this rivalry over the years and has repeatedly denied Tsitsipas on the biggest stages, including Grand Slam finals. However, the Greek star possesses the all-court game and shot-making ability to trouble anyone when at his best. With a place in the third round on the line, fans can expect a high-quality contest packed with powerful baseline exchanges, tactical brilliance and plenty of drama. Follow Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic LIVE updates, point-by-point coverage and key moments from this Wimbledon 2026 showdown.
LIVE UPDATES

Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Quick breakdown of their rivalry..

  • Head-to-Head: Djokovic leads the overall rivalry 12-2 .

  • Grand Slam Meetings: Djokovic won both of their major finals at the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

  • Current Status: Djokovic holds a wide lead in their matchups, having won 11 consecutive matches against Tsitsipas.

Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: What happened in their last meeting? 

In their last singles match at the Olympic Games, Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in a hard-fought straight-sets victory .

Djokovic won the match 6-3, 7-6(3) on clay courts in Paris , taking control after an early break and sealing the win in a close tiebreak .

This match continued Djokovic's long dominance in their head-to-head rivalry.

Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head

  • Total Meetings: 14

  • Djokovic Wins: 12

  • Tsitsipas Wins: 2

Recent Match: August 2024, Paris Olympics (Djokovic won 6-3, 7-6)

Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info

The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2026 tennis tournament will be available on JioHotstar, while fans in India can also watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello!

Good evening, we are back with another live blog, and this time it is Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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