UP: Son Kills Mother To Claim Life Insurance And Pay Online Gaming Debt

A man's addiction to online gaming drove him to murder his mother in order to collect her life insurance payment and pay off his massive debt, according to authorities.
The shocking incident has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur.
Identified as Himanshu, the accused allegedly orchestrated the murder of his mother to secure a Rs 50 lakh insurance benefit, subsequently discarding her remains near the banks of the Yamuna River.
According to the NDTV report, police officials stated that Himanshu's addiction to gaming, particularly on the popular platform Zupee, led him into mounting debt. Struggling to cope with increasing losses, he found himself owing nearly Rs 4 lakh. Faced with the urgent need to repay creditors, he devised a calculated plan.
Himanshu purportedly stole jewellery belonging to his paternal aunt and used the money to purchase life insurance policies valued at Rs 50 lakh each for his parents.
Subsequently, in his father's absence, he allegedly suffocated his mother, Prabha, to death. He then concealed her body in a jute bag and transported it to the banks of the Yamuna River using his tractor.
The dead body was found close to Yamuna as soon as the police were notified, and Himanshu was taken into custody shortly after. His interrogation exposed the alarming plan a son devised to kill his mother to pay off his debt.
Zupee, one of the most well-known online gaming sites, urges gamers to just play for entertainment.
"Don't play to earn extra income. Don't play impulsively. Don't play with loaned money," its 'dos and don'ts' list says.
(With inputs from media reports)