New Criminal Laws To Come Into Effect From July 1, What’s Going To Change?

The three new criminal laws passed in the Parliament in December last year—the Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023; and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023—are set to be implemented in July 2024.

The laws will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860; the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 in what is being termed as a complete overhaul of the criminal justice system in India.

Talking about the efficacy of the new set of rules, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had in the Lok Sabha said that "the new criminal laws focus on justice rather than punishment".

The reworked drafts of the three bills had been introduced in the Parliament when two-thirds of the opposition was missing. They were passed by both the houses on December 21 and got the President’s assent on December 25.

As per The Indian Express, the government has also chosen to establish a team of 3,000 officers to train police officers, investigators, and forensic experts for the nationwide implementation of the new laws, following a "zone-wise" approach.