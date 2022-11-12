Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Somya Gurjar Takes Over As Jaipur Mayor After Rajasthan HC Order Quashing Her Disqualification

 Somya Gurjar on Saturday took over as mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation once again, two days after Rajasthan High Court quashed and set aside a state government order to disqualify her.

Somya Gurjar
Somya Gurjar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 9:52 pm

 Somya Gurjar on Saturday took over as mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation once again, two days after Rajasthan High Court quashed and set aside a state government order to disqualify her. 

After assuming the charge, Gurjar accused the state government of hatching a conspiracy against her. 

"This is a befitting answer for those who have conspired... those who create conspiracies and lose in their own conspiracies," she told reporters. 

Gurjar was disqualified as Jaipur mayor in September after a judicial inquiry found her guilty of misbehaving with commissioner Yagyamitra Singh Deo and preventing him from official work.

She challenged her dismissal in the high court. 

On Thursday, a single-judge bench of the high court set aside the disqualification order on the technical ground that no comments were sought from the "delinquent" mayor after the judicial inquiry, and the order to disqualify her from contesting elections for six years was passed without the approval of the chief minister, as contemplated under the rules.

The bench also observed that with the setting aside of the order, there was no vacancy for the mayor's post in Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation. 

The high court judgment came when elections for the post were being held. Following the court order, the election process was stopped.

Related stories

BJP's Rajinder Sharma Elected Mayor Of Jammu

Mamata Asks Mayor To Rename Kolkata Road, Park After Pranab Mukherjee

'Cannot Develop City With Election-Centric Approach': PM Modi To BJP Mayors Ahead Of Gujarat Election

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Somya Gurjar Mayor Of Jaipur Judicial Inquiry Yagyamitra Singh Deo Greater Municipal Corporation Rajasthan High Court Approval Of The Chief Minister
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AAP Announces The Second List Of 117 Candidates For Delhi MCD Polls

AAP Announces The Second List Of 117 Candidates For Delhi MCD Polls

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material