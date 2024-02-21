Snowfall, Rain Sends Several Places Sub-Zero In HP, Renders 387 Roads Shut

Cold wave in Himachal Pradesh got further aggravated on Wednesday following fresh snowfall and rain in the tribal and hilly areas that caused a drop in minimum temperatures.

A total of 387 roads, including four national highways, were rendered shut by snow and 895 electricity transformers were disrupted, the state emergency response centre said. Lahaul and Spiti had the most number of roads, 288, closed, followed by Chamba and Kullu, which had 77 and 12 roads rendered unnavigable.

Koksar and Atal Tunnel received 45 cm of snow, followed by Sissu and Kothi, which got 30 cm. Keylong, Kusumseri, and Bharmour got 18 cm, 15.3 cm, and 8 cm of snow.

Manali was wettest with 29 mm of rain, followed by Salooni, and Tissa, and Chamba, which got 25.3 mm, 20 mm, 16 mm of it. Seobagh and Baijnath got 11 mm and 8.0 mm of rain. Minimum temperatures across the region dropped by a few notches and with several places shivering under sub-zero temperatures.

Kusumseri was coldest in the state with a low of minus 7.1 degrees, followed by Sumdo minus 2 degrees, Bharmour and Kalpa minus 1.2 degrees, Narkanda minus 0.5 degrees, Manali minus 0.1 degrees, and Shimla 2.9 degrees.

Rain over the past few days has reduced the seasonal winter rain deficit from 58 per cent to 34 per cent. The state received 104.2 mm against a normal rainfall of 158 cm from January 1 to February 21.

The local Meteorological station has predicted dry weather in lower and mid hills for the next four days and rain or snow at isolated places in higher hills on Thursday and Saturday, followed by another wet spell on February 26 and 27.