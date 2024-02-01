National

Snowfall In North India: Photos From Shimla, Srinagar And Manali

Many parts of northern India saw fresh snowfall and rain in the last 24 hours. Snow was everywhere, and children could be seen playing with snow. Here are the pictures.

Photo Webdesk
February 1, 2024

Photo: PTI

A man walks under an umbrella as vehicles are covered with snow at a parking lot amid snowfall in Shimla.

1/9
Snowfall in Dharamshala
Snowfall in Dharamshala Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

People walk under the rain on a road covered in fresh snow in Dharamshala. The Himalayan region received season's first snow on Thursday.

2/9
Snowfall in Reasi
Snowfall in Reasi Photo: PTI

Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan covered in snow after fresh snowfall, at Katra in Reasi district.

3/9
Snowfall in Baramulla
Snowfall in Baramulla Photo: PTI/Aabid Nabi

A worker clears snow from a road following fresh snowfall in Baramulla.

4/9
Snowfall in Srinagar
Snowfall in Srinagar Photo: PTI

Snow covered houseboats on the Jhelum river after heavy snowfall, in Srinagar.

5/9
Snowfall in Tangmarg
Snowfall in Tangmarg Photo: PTI

Children play with snow after fresh snowfall, at Tangmarg area of north Kashmir.

6/9
Snowfall in Manali
Snowfall in Manali Photo: PTI

Roads and vehicles covered in snow after fresh snowfall at Atal Tunnel, in Manali.

7/9
Snowfall in Shimla
Snowfall in Shimla Photo: PTI

Roads and vehicles covered in snow after fresh snowfall at Narkanda, in Shimla district.

8/9
Snowfall in Tangmarg
Snowfall in Tangmarg Photo: PTI

People stand at a snow covered field after light snowfall at Tangmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

9/9
Snowfall in Dharamshala
Snowfall in Dharamshala Photo: PTI/Ashwini Bhatia

A man uses his mobile phone during snowfall next to a lake in Dharamshala.

