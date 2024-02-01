A man walks under an umbrella as vehicles are covered with snow at a parking lot amid snowfall in Shimla.
Snowfall In North India: Photos From Shimla, Srinagar And Manali
Many parts of northern India saw fresh snowfall and rain in the last 24 hours. Snow was everywhere, and children could be seen playing with snow. Here are the pictures.
People walk under the rain on a road covered in fresh snow in Dharamshala. The Himalayan region received season's first snow on Thursday.
Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan covered in snow after fresh snowfall, at Katra in Reasi district.
A worker clears snow from a road following fresh snowfall in Baramulla.
Snow covered houseboats on the Jhelum river after heavy snowfall, in Srinagar.
Children play with snow after fresh snowfall, at Tangmarg area of north Kashmir.
Roads and vehicles covered in snow after fresh snowfall at Atal Tunnel, in Manali.
Roads and vehicles covered in snow after fresh snowfall at Narkanda, in Shimla district.
People stand at a snow covered field after light snowfall at Tangmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.
A man uses his mobile phone during snowfall next to a lake in Dharamshala.